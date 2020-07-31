PANIC as Bondo OCPD dies of Covid-19; many Police officers put on quarantine?

Bondo officer commanding the police division (OCPD) Antony Wafula died of COVID-19, Governor Cornel Rasanga has confirmed.

The county boss told the Public Accounts Committee of the Senate that the deceased tested positive for the virus posthumously.

Rasanga also noted that two other officers within his government had contracted the novel COVID-19.

Further, all officers at Bondo Police Station and those who came into contact with the deceased were directed to take the Coronavirus test.

Mr Wafula developed breathing complications and was rushed to Bondo Sub-county Referral Hospital on Monday night at around 10pm.

Unfortunately, he passed on at 1am on Tuesday.

The departed had traveled to Nairobi, a virus hotspot, a week before his untimely death.

Then, Siaya County Police Commander Mr Francis Kooli said the deceased had also complained of chest pains and had a fever.

“We have lost a dependable and reliable officer who was known to work without being supervised,” Mr Kooli said.

He also confirmed that samples had been taken to Kemri labs in Kisumu for Covid-19 tests.

With cases of people collapsing and dying on the spot, health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi last week said that the victims have been testing positive for the disease after their death.

The leading cause of death for COVID-19 victims is diabetes and hypertension or both, experts have said.

Last Friday, the principal of Chania Boys High School Allan Macharia collapsed and died while he was attending a meeting.

Macharia was pronounced dead on arrival at the Thika Level Five Hospital.

Thika police boss Beatrice Kiraguri said Macharia complained of breathing problems before he collapsed.

