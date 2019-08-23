Panic among rivals as Economist ELIJAH ABUSA joins the Kibera Parliamentary Race

By Margaret Otieno

Long-term resident and Kibera businessman Elijah Abusa Nyamwamu is the latest entrant to the Kibera Parliamentary seat that fell vacant following Ken Okoth’s death early in the month.

Hon Abusa, an Economist who lecturers at a university has operated a fleet of matatus, plying the Kibera route since 2004 and has lived in Kibera for more than 20 years.

Although it is not yet clear which party he will use as his vehicle, experts say he controls a considerable vote Bloc of Abagusii, Luhyia, Kikuyu and it is believed he seems to capitalise on the eventual fall out of the ODM nominations that may split the Luo vote. Luo voters are considered the majority.

The by-election will be held on December 7.

Elijah has worked with the youth of Kibera in his Matatu business where he has directly and indirectly employed more than 200 young men and women.

Among the aspirants Abusa will face includes;

1.Imran Okoth (Late Ken Okoth’s PA).

2.Eliud Owalo (Former Raila campaign Manager 2013).

3.Owino Katieno (former MCA Sarang’ombe Ward)

4.Kennedy Odede(CEO SHOFCO)

5.Elizabeth Ongoro(Former Mp Ruaraka)

6.Irshad Zuma( Former Mp Embakasi South)

7.Edwin Sifuna (SG ODM)

8.Catherine Okoth (Nominated MCA)

9.Ochieng Jera( ODM Vice Chair Nairobi County)

10. David Oyola (Former NASA campaign Consultant)

11.Keta Onyango (former Raila PA).

12.Paul Obia (ODM Chair Woodley Ward)

13.Bobby Okoth ( Ken Okoth’s real brother based in US. Imran is step brother)

14.Akothee Boss Lady ( Celebrated artist).

15.Shafi Weru (Radio Presenter)

16. Ochieng Obama

17.Benson Musungu (ODM National Director of Youth)

18.Khadija Akush

19.George Jowi

20. Sigar Agumba

21. Milla Otieno

22.Gore Muhammed

23. Almin Noor

24.Salim Chuvwi Kabaras.

25.Malasini Aisha

26.Opondo Ken

27. Faiz Ochieng.

28. Chris Darlin ( Reggae DJ)

29. Dtr Owiti Owayo

30. Abuya Abuya