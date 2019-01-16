Owner of the vehicle used in the terror attack exposed

According to NTSA database, the vehicle used in the terror attack , registration number KCN340E, belongs to a company named Cynkim Investment Limited.

The Toyota blue Ractis used by the terrorists to access the complex was registered in the NTSA database on October 13, 2017.

The email used to register the vehicle belonged to one [email protected]

According to eyewitness, the car had been spotted at least three times in the establishment before the attack happened.



One even claimed that the driver gave him Kshs 100 to watch over the vehicle the first time the Toyota Ractis was seen in the complex.