Owalo is Ruto’s project through his friend Mudavadi

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has revealed plans by the ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President William Ruto to work together to sabotage the ODM candidate in Kibra.

.@edwinsifuna : Owalo was brought to Musalia Mudavadi as a project of William Ruto. Malala who is a member of ANC told us that.#KTNPointBlank @TonyGachoka pic.twitter.com/WFGCWCI00N — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) October 30, 2019

Edwin Sifuna: ODM is going to remain vigilant in the Kibra by-election. If the election is free and fair, we will win by a landslide.#KTNPointBlank pic.twitter.com/hmqZ5YMPlv — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) October 30, 2019



Speaking on Wednesday evening when he appeared at KTN Tv Point Blank show, Sifuna alleged that ANC candidate in Kibra Eliud Owalo was Ruto’s project who was presented to Musalia Mudavadi as one way of ensuring that Kibra vote is divided.

Sifuna remarked that the revelation was made to them by a senior ANC leader who is also Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala during a recent rally in Kibra. Sifuna narrated that both Ruto and Mudavadi were out to teach Raila a lesson in Kibra as promised by Ruto earlier.

Edwin Sifuna: As a party we have learned our lessons from previous elections. We will not allow any shenanigans from the electoral body.#KTNPointBlank pic.twitter.com/5XEXnfMnBP — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) October 30, 2019



The Secretary-General also revealed that Ruto and Musalia were hoping to use Kibra’s victory to gang up against the Building Bridges Initiative, (BBI) report in the coming days.

He stated that Mudavadi had already shown clear intentions to reject the BBI when he alleged that the BBI and handshake were as a result of selfish interests of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

.@edwinsifuna : We have always known ANC and Ford Kenya to be our enemies. They are leeches, parasites and we have carried them on our backs like ticks all this time. NASA is going to be buried in Kibra.#KTNPointBlank @TonyGachoka pic.twitter.com/a3vkuU40UT — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) October 30, 2019

At the same time, Sifuna revealed plans by the ODM party to dump NASA political outfit once the Kibra Mini polls are over.

He termed their partners’ decision to field their party candidates in the constituency against ODM’s candidate as one way of undermining the spirit of the alliance.

.@edwinsifuna : Our friends in NASA have used this opportunity to formalize our divorce.#KTNPointBlank @TonyGachoka pic.twitter.com/txcaQiiSxi — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) October 30, 2019

He revealed that ODM was going to build new alliances with those who supported the party’s quest to recapture the seat left vacant following the death of Ken Okoth in July.