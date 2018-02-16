Outspoken Nandi Hills MP Hon Alfred Keter Arrested

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, 2 others arrested for allegedly faking CBK treasury bills worth Sh633 million.
Cbk spokesman Wallace Kantai confirmed the MP and two others had tried to cash forged old treasury bills issues by the central bank.
Rumour mills however hint that the outspoken MP may have been set up by his nemesis-Jubilee barons who he may have rattled recently
More to follow
Comments
Elvis kipserem says
would like to join,,
Anonymous says
william ruto fixed the mdomo-kaya what was he doing in jubilee when these bono tribes not stealing cattle they are busy raping their daughters or relative daughters and most of these kalejin crazies are becoming homos everyday.