Kenyans Angry With True Love Magazine Over Story On Anne Waiguru, Vow Not To Buy The Magazine

Kenyans online have expressed outrage after feminists run Magazine True Love painted Waiguru as a ‘victim’ in a chauvinist society in their March issue.

What does it take to make an Iron Lady? What made Anne Waiguru?

Find out in our current March issue as we continue to #pressforprogress2018 #pressforprogress to ensure gender parity across the world is realised.

Waiguru who graces the cover photo is interviewed in the issue and in the cover; the Magazine refers to Waiguru as a woman of true grit and an iron lady.

This is a very special country, with a very special moral compass. — DemasVox (@kipdemas) March 11, 2018

Many have expressed disappointment with the Carol Mandi led Magazine for sanitizing corruption and plunder with an antiseptic of feminism.

If ever there was need to #. Resist this is it. We resist sanitation of big time embezzlers,thieves and grabber into sijui hustlers, businessmen and now this. — Neps (@neps_n) March 11, 2018

Waiguru came into the limelight when she was picked from an unknown place and placed in one of the most powerful bureaucratic roles as Devolution Minister where she plundered millions of tax payers money to buy Dildos, Condoms and luxury cars for her teenage son.

She went ahead to win the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat though her opponent Martha Karua disputed the election ad the matter is still in Court.