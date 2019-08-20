Our cows should be counted, statistics given during the census exercise- Senator Ledama

The 2019 Kenya national population census exercise will kick off on the night of August 24, with Kenyans from all walks of life being urged to embrace the count.

But for Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, the important thing the census should address is indicating the actual number of cows owned by the Masaai community and the amount of food the cows need.

“If you were to ask me what would be important for me in this census is that I would like to know how many cows do we have in terms of the Masaai’s and then we go scientific how much food do we need for each of the cows,” said the first-term Senator.

Speaking during NTV’s Press Pass Show on Monday, the Senator said knowing the number of cows owned by members of his community will help the government to come up with measures to protect the animals during drought seasons.

“So that when we come into a drought season, the county government can be enlightened to be able to produce more fodder for the cows,” he said.

The national census is conducted after every 10 years to determine the actual population of Kenyans to aid the government in planning.