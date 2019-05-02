Hon Osotsi vacates ANC party sec gen position, begs Mudavadi forgiveness

Do you remember ANC nominated MP Hon Osotsi threatening to kick out ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi from the the party?

Hon Osotsi has now humbled himself before Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress(ANC) Party.

The embattled MP is now saying he is ready for dialogue.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Osotsi said he will not appeal Tuesday’s High Court decision which endorsed the party’s earlier position to remove him as Secretary General.

The party last month expelled Osotsi over ‘wrongful conduct’ arising from his tenure as ANC secretary general.

The lawmaker was replaced by Barrack Muluka in the party’s leadership.

Osotsi was accompanied by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend an olive branch to everyone in the party who has perceived my seeking justice, to mean undermining the leadership. Our party name, Amani stands for peace and in this era of the handshake we need to be tolerant with each other and exercise utmost respect for each other’s choice of justice,” Osotsi said.

Godfrey Osotsi, ANC’s nominated MP. PHOTO/COURTESY/The Star

“However, this should not be mistaken as surrender, but an opportunity for the parties involved to create an enabling environment for dispute resolution and ensure peace and tranquillity in the party.”

The decision, he maintained, was after wide consultation with political leaders within and outside the party.

Malala on his part said he will personally reach out to ANC boss to ensure the matter is amicably settled.

Do you think Mudavadi will bow to Osotsi’s quest for negotiations after all the threats he had sent to him last month?