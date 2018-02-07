”I Ordered Miguna Miguna’s Deportation, He Is Not Kenyan”- CS Matiangi

The government has confirmed kicking lawyer Miguna Miguna out of the country days after he was arrested over the oathing of NASA leader Raila Odinga.

See below the official signed declaration by Interior CS Fred Matiangi that led to Miguna’s deportation

Authorities used his Canadian citizenship to force him to fly to Canada just hours after the court ruled that police release him immediately.

While the state claims that Miguna never reapplied for his Kenyan citizenship, questions have arisen on how he contested for elections without it.

A government Twitter handle – @NexusKE – posted a tweet saying that the Ministry of Interior had acted on the court orders to release Miguna.

“Miguna is headed home. The court ordered he gets released and @InteriorKE obeyed the orders and even assisted him with a flight ticket home. Please note he renewed his Canadian Passport on 16th June 2017,” the tweet read.

NexusKE describes itself as ‘The Official Government Newsroom – Communicating Transformation’ and is run from the Presidency.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka also posted a tweet saying that Miguna had renounced his Kenyan citizenship but never re-applied after the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

“Miguna denounced his Kenyan citizenship years back, acquired Canadian citizenship and never bothered to reclaim Kenyan citizenship in the legally prescribed manner neither did he disclose that he had another country’s citizenship despite being a lawyer who should have known better,” Njoka said.

The 2010 Constitution allows for dual citizenship but the enabling legislation requires those who had ceased being citizens to re-apply to the Interior Cabinet Secretary.