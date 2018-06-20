OPRAH, DANGOTE Among Big Shots Who Will Accompany Obama to Kenya Next Month

Global icon Oprah Winfrey is among celebrities and notables who will accompany former US President Barrack Obama in his one day visit to Kenya on July 16.

Obama, his family and Oprah will pay a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta and meet Opposition leader Raila Odinga before they attend the launch of Sauti Kuu, his half-sister Dr Auma Obama’s NGO, in K’Ogelo, Siaya county.

Obama’s team will include professionals, celebrities, philanthropists, clergy, activists, top lawyers, businessmen, diplomats and friends.

Oprah will accompany Obama to his father’s rural home of K’Ogelo and attend a charity golf tournament in Muthaiga for the new NGO, the Sauti Kuu Foundation.

The former US President is to travel to South Africa to deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on July 17.

US-based Senegalese musician Akon is also in delegation, together with Zimbabwe’s music maestro Oliver Mutukudzi who will be travelling with his daughter Samona.

Tim Jahnigen, founder of One World Futbol and Laila Alawa, the CEO and founder of The Tempest, are also in the entourage. One World Futbol designs soccer balls that last.

Inspired by the suffering of children in Dafur, The One World Play Project, which manufactures and distributes the One World Futbol, was founded in California in 2010 to manufacture, sell, and donate the balls.

The Tempest tells the stories of diverse millennial women.

Obama’s delegation includes renowned global business leaders. They include Axel Bachmann, the general manager for sustainability at Coca Cola; Markus Baumann and the group company secretary the Union Bank of Switzerland.

Others are Barbro Ciakudia, vice president for business development at Invest Africa; and Vik Bakhru, a physician, entrepreneur and currently CEO at ConsenjoSano.

Others in the entourage are NBA Africa senior director Will Mbiakop and billionaire Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote.

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga will host Obama where musician Suzanna Owiyo will sing.