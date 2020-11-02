Opposition MPs locked out of BBI retreat in Naivasha

DP William Ruto’s allies have been locked out of a BBI retreat in Naivasha to deliberate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The meeting brings together over 150 legislators from Uhuru and Raila camp in what is seen as the shaping up of a divisive referendum.

Pro-BBI MPs have already signalled their intention to reject further amendments to the BBI report and want a Yes/No vote as soon as possible.

The Naivasha retreat is expected to come up with a referendum roadmap with the collection of 1 million signature expected to start in earnest.

New opposition in town

Yesterday more than 200 members of the National Assembly and Senate were expected to converge at a Naivasha hotel for the retreat convened by the leadership of the House.

The retreat, seen in some quarters as critical in setting referendum roadmap, has, however, drawn criticism from allies of the DP, who say they were not invited for the meeting.

Stopping BBI reggae

While the pro–‘Handshake’ MPs were making their way to Naivasha, yesterday Ruto and his allies were in Meru and Tharaka Nithi, where they warned against the stance taken by those supporting the document.

Ruto, while on a tour of Uhuru’s backyard, threatened that he and his supporters would stop the BBI process if the proponents turn a deaf ear to his offer for negotiations to avoid a contentious referendum.

