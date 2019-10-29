Oppose BBI at your own risk, Mt. Kenya youth warn bribed Tanga tanga mps

Mount Kenya youths tell off their MPs who were paid sh100, 000 each by DP Ruto through CS Kiunjuri to oppose BBI saying it was unwarranted attacks on BBI while seeking political mileage. They also asked Kenyans to embrace the BBI since it will enhance political tolerance cohesion and integration.

Speaking on the behalf of My Kenya colleges and Universities, Steve Chege, their chair said:

“The MPs appear keen on fighting imaginary political battles, ostensibly to gain political mileage, as young people, and specifically from the Mount Kenya region, we would like to allay any fear being spread by this section of our politicians. We assure our brothers and sisters from Mount Kenya region and the entire country that, the BBI is a noble idea aimed at enhancing national cohesion and integration as per article 10 of our Constitution of Kenya 2010,”

By Philip Nyamai

Handshake youth forum with Raila at Capitol hill

Peace we enjoy today as a result of handshake is something we should not take for granted as young people.

On Monday October 28, 2019 H.E Raila Odinga met with young people from Jubilee and those from ODM and applauded them for burrying their hatchets and agreeing to work together. This was after taking them through the history of this country before and immediately after Independence, the origin of ethnicity and divisive politics and how the country is now on the right path to heal and rebuild afresh. He further task them to deliver Kibra seat to the Handshake candidate Benard Otieno Okoth Imran.

BBI is what this country need and must be protected by all especially the young people because it’s about their future. #HandshakeIsStrong