Only MPs should vote for a president in Kenya- Hon Duale

The much anticipated Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report has elicited mixed reactions from both Kenyans and their representatives in support of and those criticizing it.

The leader of majority of the National Assembly Aden Duale has since sparked a heating up debate after backing his support of the initiative urging his colleagues from Mt. Kenya to enable the shift of powers from Central Kenya to other communities while declaring that the tyranny of numbers is what gave birth to the much politicized handshake and BBI.

Duale has gone ahead and declared his preference of pure parliamentary system model to be adopted by the country.

“For an all-inclusive Gvt where all communities can participate in running of the state affairs, ethnic political lobbying, and post-election violence. BBI should recommend a referendum where we will initiate a pure west minister model of pure parliamentary system.”

A parliamentary system is a system of democratic governance of a state where the executive derives its democratic legitimacy from its ability to command the confidence of the, typically a parliament, and is also held accountable to that parliament.

In a parliamentary system, the head of state is usually a person distinct from the head of government. This is in contrast to a presidential system, where the head of state often is also the head of government and, most importantly, the executive does not derive its democratic legitimacy from the legislature.

“The electoral contest should be at the constituency level and not at Bomas of Kenya and Supreme Court.”

“I have been consistent since the 2010 constitutional change; Kenya best governance system should be a parliamentary system, where all communities will have an opportunity to lead the country not a preserve for the 5 big tribes forming a winning coalition.”