Only 7billion was looted, not 21billion in dams scandal- DP Ruto ‘defends’ corruption in government

Deputy President William Ruto has denied reports that the Sh21 billion allocated to Arror, Kimwarer dams has vanished.

Speaking when the Judiciary released its annual report on Thursday, Ruto said the figures being reported to have been stolen were misleading.

“You’ have heard that the government has lost about Sh21 billion which is a flat lie! The money in question is about Sh7 billion, and for every coin that has been paid, we have a bank guarantee,” he said.



An aide to Ruto was roped in the Sh21 billion dam scandal which is under active investigations by Kenyan authorities.

Ken Osinde is on the DCI radar after a company he is associated with is suspected to have played a role in the multi-billion tenders for construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

Ruto insisted no money will be lost since theirs is a government which is responsible, adding that they have engaged every arm of government.

“The correct information must be used as we target the fight against corruption so that we can nail the real culprit,” he said.

“Sometimes we say Sh9 billion has been lost and we go to court, then we are told its Sh100 million. Sometimes we shoot ourselves in the foot.”

He added, “Our commitment as a government is that there are mechanisms and synergy around what we should do to deliver and give factual information.”

An aide to Ruto is listed as a director of Sanlam Company, which is part of the 107 whose directors have been summoned to record statements with the police.

Detectives are probing why the firm was paid Sh47 million by Italian firm CMC di Ravenna – which is said to have pocketed billions of taxpayers’ cash for work not done.

DCI George Kinoti says the investigation is centred on whether the firm insured the non-existent project at the expense of taxpayers.

Several Cabinet secretaries have also been linked to alleged bribery to facilitate the issuance of the tenders to an Italian company.

The construction of Arror dam is estimated to cost Sh38.5 billion while Kimwarer is Sh28 billion.

