Ongwae’s Kisii county to host Lake region economic bloc summit

Kisii county will host the second lake region economic block conference.

LREB is a conglomeration of 14 counties from the Lake Victoria Region that have come together to leverage on their varied economies of scale by engaging in joint trade ventures so as to uplift the lives of over 14 million inhabitants.

The Summit chaired by Wycliffe Oparanya the Governor of Kakamega will bring together governors from member counties of Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Homabay, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia ,Vihiga and Kisii counties.

“We see it as an opportunity for the 14 counties to expand their economies and improve the livelihoods of the 14 million people living within the bloc,” said Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

“In order to make the LREB a reality, Kisii County has ratified the legal instruments required to build the economic bloc through a legislation already processed by our County Assembly,” he added.

He called upon residents of counties in the region to own the integration process and the Summit as one way of sensitizing the population on the need to make the LREB initiative a success.

The first one was held in Bomet county.