Ongoing Demolitions Not Done In Good Faith, There Is A Hidden Agenda

By Epraim Maina

Nothing is ever done in good faith by Jubilee. Even these demolitions have a hidden agenda. As the demolitions go on, a nine floor building is coming up in Huruma where we have annual deaths from collapsed buildings.

Have you ever been to Pipeline Estate? Most buildings there are unfit for human habitation. It is the case in nearly half of Nairobi. Poor people’s lives matter too. All these structures should be demolished.

Our children play on roads because playgrounds were long grabbed. Will all this grabbed land be recovered? Even Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he has buildings on grabbed land. This rot runs so deep that it would require a massive operation to make good the mess.

I was watching Investigation Discovery channel when I read a court plaque reading: “Equal and Exact Justice for all “. This is what we want to see in this country. Anything else is premature celebration.