One of the suspects caught on camera breaking into a parked car in Mombasa arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested one of the suspects caught on camera breaking into a parked car in Mombasa.

The team of detectives led by the CCIO Mombasa arrested the suspect who has hence been identified as Boris Mutua Malai, from his home in Kiembeni, Mombasa County.

During the arrest, the detectives recovered a Toyota Ractis bearing Registration number KCX 726 Q.

The motor vehicle was captured on camera on 17/9/2020 bearing plate number KCU 113 P at a crime scene at Texas Building near Cinemax within Nyali where a car was broken into and valuables stolen from therein.

Police have launched manhunt for Mutua’s accomplices.