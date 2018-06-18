One Man Dead as Gunmen Open Fire on World cup fans in Kisumu

A Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) officer was shot dead when thugs opened fire on fans watching World Cup match in Kisumu West Sub County.

Prof. Peter Adada Kasumba, who was a principal scientist, died early Sunday morning at Aga Khan Hospital where he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following the Friday incident.

He was among football fans who were watching a World Cup match at Rainbow Bar and Restaurant in Tieng’re when four thugs armed with AK47 rifles stormed the entertainment joint.

The scientist was shot on the back during the incident while another man was shot on the leg.

The man, who was shot on the leg, is still admitted at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital.

Kisumu West OCPD Wilston Mwakio says the thugs who also stole Ksh.2000 and a TV set are still being pursued.