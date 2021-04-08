Ole sereni hotel on the spot over unpaid salaries to employees

Read this while remembering that Ole Sereni was built on grabbed land.

Hi Alai,

Please conceal my identity and highlight for us this.

Olesereni hotel has refused to pay the staff they laid off due to covid19, now 12 months down the line, only paying us 30% of what they owe us.

To add salt to injury, they don’t even have the courtesy to communicate and give us the way forward.

Before the recent directive from the president, this hotel was doing fairly well on both properties (Emara and OLE-SERENI) but unknown to public is the level of tribalism in there.

They called back a number of staff but only on a tribal basis. Around 80 staff who remained initially was either the ‘right’ tribe’ or the management sexual dummies(this place is full of sexual exploitation and it has been highlighted to the public before), a place where male junior staff can never be promoted. You would be shocked if someone gave you the names of the staff who are currently at work and ask yourself if this property really exists in Kenya’s capital city.