Is Governor Ojaamong Turning Into A Mole? Why DP Ruto Paid Him a Secret Visit

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday held a private meeting with Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong at his home.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwaba and several MCAs were present.

The DP flew to Ojaamong’s home in a chopper at about 11 am.

He left at 2.20pm accompanied by Ababu to attend a fundraiser at Kolonya secondary school.

The details of the meeting remain unclear.

The meeting is seen as a move by Ruto to cement his political support in the area that is widely perceived to be an opposition stronghold.

Ojaamong was elected on opposition’s ODM ticket.

Early this month, the governor was arrested and charged together with nine other County officials over seven counts related to corruption.

They were charged for allegedly engaging in a scheme to defraud the county government of Busia Sh8 million between the months of March and September 2014.

