Oigara sacks COTU boss Francis Atwoli from NBK board

Flamboyant COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been sacked from being a board member of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK).

National Bank of Kenya was recently acquired by the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

In a public notice, KCB has announced the purging of the former board and appointed seven new directors who are expected to breathe a new lease of life into the previously troubled bank.

Atwoli who occupied one of the two seats reserved for the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) nominees represented workers’ interests in the lender.

Besides Atwoli, former NBK Chairman Mohammed Hassan, Mark Obuya and Joseph Kering have also been given the boot.

The new management has also done away with board seats reserved for treasury cabinet secretary and the managing trustee of the NSSF.

“Following the completion of all the regulatory processes for the takeover of National Bank of Kenya, changes have been made to the board of directors,” reads the public