Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga’s popular Dancer, her daughter killed by floods in Nairobi

Vivian Nyathi Abandu, a popular Ohangla dancer died on Tuesday night while attempting to rescue her firstborn daughter – Christine – who had fallen into a sewage system and was being swept away by the raging waters in Kibera.

“She (Christine) was holding onto a twig when it broke and she was swept away. The mother asked me to hold onto her other daughter – Ashanti – while she tried to rescue Christine,” said Maureen Oloo, the deceased woman’s roommate who was with her at the time of the incident.

“She told me she would do all she could to rescue Christine and that if she failed then she would rather die with her, and asked me to look after Ashanti.”

Ms. Abandu was a single mother of two who earned a living as a dancer for popular Luo Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga.