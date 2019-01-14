ODM warns Kalonzo against fielding a candidate in Embakasi South By-election

ODM seems to be bullying other NASA Coalition associates With the Embakasi South By-elections fast approaching, the ODM party has cautioned other coalition partners against fielding a candidate in the looming contest.



Speaking during a prayer ceremony for ODM Candidate Hon. Sumra at Christ the Cornerstone Church in Kwa Reuben, next to hope centre in Embakasi South Constituency, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’ said, “This by-election is not about Sumra. It’s about those who took oath in Uhuru Park and the handshake.”

“I want to address my senior Kalonzo. If you see there is an iota of something we can do together please don’t field a candidate. If you field a candidate here, we will trounce you.”

This comes even as Raila’s foot soldiers said Nasa, comprising ODM, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, died a year ago.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said Nasa died immediately after Raila’s mock swearing-in as the People’s President on January 30 last year. Other coalition co-principals led by Kalonzo Musyoka skipped the event.

“I was the first to declare Nasa’s death. When a thief comes to your house thinking you are four men in the house and find others are hiding under the bed, are those people to walk around with?” Sifuna asked.

The remarks and apparent political bullying by Raila’s lieutenants risks to further disintegrate the once formidable alliance.