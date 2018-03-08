Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

ODM Unveils Task Force Set to Audit Party’s Performance during Last Elections

ODM Unveils Task Force Set to Audit Party’s Performance during Last Elections

1 Comment

The biggest and most Popular Party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced that it has unveiled a task force that will audit the Party’s performance in the last general elections.

The team will have 90 days to do so and report findings and recommendations to the Party’s Election Committee.

For the first time since it was unveiled years ago, ODM had other parties invade in its strongholds especially I Luo Nyanza where a number of MCAs and MPs won as Independents or on other parties. The Party seems keen to correct this costly turn of events.

Comments

  1. let raila suport we us jubilee cause other naswa co-principles have abandon him. but Not saying u will be on the ballot on the year 2022. our 2022 presdent is WILLAM SAMOEI RUTO. kama kalonzo amesema RUTO tosha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! je wewe utasema aje??? tuma ujumbe kwa: 0743638879 uhuru tosha.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies