ODM Unveils Task Force Set to Audit Party’s Performance during Last Elections

The biggest and most Popular Party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced that it has unveiled a task force that will audit the Party’s performance in the last general elections.

The team will have 90 days to do so and report findings and recommendations to the Party’s Election Committee.

In a few minutes, the ODM party will be unveiling the Task Force to audit the performance of the party in the last election, make recommendations and report to the NEC within 90 days. This will take place at Orange House… — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) March 8, 2018

For the first time since it was unveiled years ago, ODM had other parties invade in its strongholds especially I Luo Nyanza where a number of MCAs and MPs won as Independents or on other parties. The Party seems keen to correct this costly turn of events.