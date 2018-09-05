ODM Statement Over The Leadership Of Homa Bay County Assembly

PRESS RELEASE

LEADERSHIP OF THE HOMABAY COUNTY ASSEMBLY

Following consultations by the leadership of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party today regarding leadership in the Homabay County Assembly, it has been agreed that the issues at play are fundamental which require high level mediation and consultations that will lead to reconciliation of the warring parties.

The Party therefore advises our members in the Assembly to postpone any action on the leadership of the Assembly until after the mediation process is done and a solution found.

In view of the above, the party will dispatch a team from the National Office on the 13th of this month (next Thursday), to assist with the process of mediation.

In the meantime, the ODM urges all parties to exercise cooperation and maximum restraint as a solution is found to solve the existing problem.

Hon. John Mbadi

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN

ODM

5/9/18