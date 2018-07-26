ODM Reveals Damning Details on Why Wetangula is Bitter with Raila Odinga

ODM party members yesterday came out guns blazing in defence of Raila Odinga against sustained attacks by estranged Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula.

The party claimed that Wetang’ula wanted Raila arrested and charged with treason after his swearing-in as people’s president on January 30, and that he was aware.

“Kenya was bleeding, nothing was moving, the Kenyan shilling had dropped tremendously and many schools had been closed. He saved Kenya,” the party said in a statement read by chairman John Mbadi.

“Wetang’ula wanted Raila arrested, charged and sent to jail so that he could celebrate. He is not the kind of a friend one needs,” the ODM party’s parliamentary group said.

ODM dismissed the Bungoma senator as a dishonest coward.

“Wetang’ula is the least person to talk about betrayal. He does not believe in any values that a politician worth his title should hold. Shouting hoarse in funerals and weddings won’t make him a latter day saint. His past betrays him,” they charged.

“He has forgotten so fast how the man he only refers to as Raila came to his rescue when Musikari Kombo was about to win in the 2013 senatorial by-election in Bungoma,” they added.

Led by National Assembly Minority leader and party chairman John Mbadi and Chief Whip Junet Mohammed, claimed that Wetang’ula was “suffering from discerning amnesia”.

“He lacks the political clout to be consulted on matters of national unity, economic growth, strengthening of devolution and reforms,” the MPs said in a statement at Parliament Buildings.

“He (Wetang’ula) needs to come to terms that he is no longer the Senate minority leader. He (Wetang’ula) needs to take leave from politics and head somewhere to rest. These positions come and go,” Mbadi said.

Others present included ANC’s Senator Cleopas Malala (Kakamega) and nominated MP Geoffrey Osotsi who have been allied to Raila; Jared Okello (Nyando), Pamela Odhiambo (Migori), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and Mohamed Faki (Mombasa).

“We knew he (Wetang’ula) used to work behind the scenes with our opponents before but we remained tolerant; throwing tantrums like a primary school pupil will not help,” said Mbadi charging that Wetang’ula he was the traitor and not Raila.