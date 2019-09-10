ODM opens war on Owalo, Mariga in Kibra

The ODM Party has said it will win the Kibra by election decisively, warning the party’s two main challengers ANC and Jubilee to prepare for a bruising battle and crashing defeat.

The ANC picked businessman and consultant Eliud Owalo as its candidate, while Jubilee selected ex-footballer Macdonald Mariga.

While unveiling the party candidate Imran Okoth this morning, ODM led by Party Leader Raila Odinga was buoyant the party will recapture the seat that was left vacant following the demise of incumbent Ken Okoth after a long battle with colon cancer. The ODM candidate is half-brother to the late Okoth.

The party put a united front with the other candidates who contested the by election supporting the eventual winner, a sign that trust in the party’s elections body – the National Elections Boards – headed by Senator Judy Pareno is growing.