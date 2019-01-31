By Phil Wesonga

The Embakasi South by-election is the result of a successful petition by ODM’s Irshad Ali Sumra . The campaign for these polls has brought to the fore the barefaced impudence, outright dishonesty and misplaced sense of entitlement of both Wiper and Ford Kenya parties.

Wiper’s Mwathathe was irregularly declared winner of a seat ODM had won fair and square. In the court ordered re-run, knowing it stands no chance against ODM, Wiper shamelessly invited Jubilee to support it. Its leader Kalonzo also demanded ODM withdraws from the race!

Trust former Senate minority leader Wetangula not to see beyond Ruto’s pockets. FORD-K, a Bungoma based briefcase party, has been the least active, greatest burdensome and the most totally out of sync partner of the NASA coalition.

It’s leader Moses Wetangula who has zero appreciation of City politics cannot remember that ODM left Kamkunji for Wiper, a seat they eventually lost. Wiper also costed ODM the Langata seat, it’s traditional stronghold by fielding a candidate who had no chance but went away with more than 5000 of opposition votes. But perhaps the ultimate sacrifice was ODM allowing Wiper’s colourless running mate for Evans Kidero in the Gubernatorial race. The results are there for all to see.

In Garissa, this same attitude by Wiper costed NASA the Gubernatorial seat. Watu wakuzoea kupewa.

ODM must now stop baby-sitting Wiper and deal with it as an internal threat. The less said about liabilities like FORD-K, the better.