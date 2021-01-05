ODM MP rebels against Joho over 6 billion Buxton housing project

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir led a section of political leaders as they criticised his longtime ally, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, over the Ksh6 billion affordable housing project at Buxton estate.

Nassir and his group alleged fraud and double-dealings in the project and sought the suspension of the project until an evaluation is conducted.

Among the Coastal leaders who backed Nassir include Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, former Senator Hassan Omar, ward reps Charles Kitula and Faith Mwende.

Nassir, who is reported to be eyeing the Mombasa gubernatorial seat, poked fingers at Suleiman Shahbal, who won the project tender, claiming that he had a conflict of interest.

“We want honesty. If you’re a developer and you want to do business with the county, there is something known as conflict of interest.

“What if you want to be a governor? What happens then? The committee led by its chairman came to my office and raised pertinent issues,” Nassir stated.

The legislator also raised the issue of mortgage repayment raising a question as to how residents would be able to pay back the money.

He added that Mombasa residents wanted assurance that they would be given first priority in the housing allocations.

The county has projected to build over 1900 units including pre-primary schools, hospitals, youth, and training centres in the next 3-5 years.

Both Nassir and Shahbal have been touted as possible Joho successors.

Nassir’s relationship with the Governor goes back for longer years including serving together in Parliament between 2007 and 2013.

Shabal, however, appears to be warming up to the self-declared sultan despite contesting against Joho in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

The businessman cum politician joined Joho in 2019 where they announced they had set aside their differences which had been created during the 2017 General Elections when the governor defeated his Jubilee rival.

The businessman recently has also backed Joho in many development projects.