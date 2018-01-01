ODM Mourns The DEATH Of David Odhiambo Churchill At Salgaa Ghastly Accident

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE ON THE PASSING OF DAVID ODHIAMBO CHURCHILL

On behalf of the Orange Democratic Movement Party’s National Executive Council, the National Secretariat and on my own behalf, I wish to sincerely condole with the family of David Odhiambo Churchill following a ghastly accident at Salgaa in the early hours of yesterday.

Churchill has been the pillar of the Party not only at Lucky Summer and Ruaraka Constituency, but in Nairobi at large.