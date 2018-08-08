Statehouse Pushing Jubilee and NASA MPs To Impeach DP Ruto’s ally Treasury CS Rotich

In another rare show of solidarity, Jubilee Mps and their NASA counterparts have hatched a plan to kick out Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich from office.

The MPs want Mr Rotich out of office for the importation of sugar during the 2017 duty-free window and the payment of Sh1.5 billion for the Ruaraka land on which two public schools stand.

The push to kick out the CS is being propelled by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who by last evening had garnered the support of 96 of the mandatory 116 MPs required to successfully send Mr Rotich home.

The MPs accuse the CS of opening the floodgates for contraband sugar through a gazette notice in 2017 on duty free sugar and releasing Sh1.5 billion of taxpayers’ money for the payment of Ruaraka land without due diligence.

The imports culminated in the flooding of the market with sugar, some of which has been found to be toxic and also harmed local millers.

“It is in the public domain that the CS Treasury is to blame for the sugar mess in the country and the use of taxpayers’ money to pay for the Ruaraka land,” Mr Barasa said on Tuesday.

He added: “The fact that I have acquired 96 signatures and six more MPs have promised me that they will sign by close of business (Tuesday is an indication that this matter is gaining momentum at a high rate. I am optimistic that by next week I will have garnered the required signatures to move my motion.

Barasa dismissed allegations that he might just be pushing for the ouster for rent seeking purposes.

Other sources indicate that Statehouse mafia were agreement that CS Rotich must, he was among those placed on the chopping board in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle BUT the wisdom of the Mt Kenya mafia is that its by far beneficial that Rotich is sacked by parliament than Uhuru, that way they save the president the agony of explaining to Ruto why the Treasury CS must go.