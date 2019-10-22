ODM in mourning, Raila’s former photographer dies at coptic hospital

Former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga’s official photographer Ann Kamoni was reported to have died at Coptic Hospital in Nairobi.

According to ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale, Ms Kamoni died on Sunday, October 20 while receiving treatment at the hospital.

May you rest in the arms of the Lord who formed you from the dust of the earth. My friend Ann Kamoni, may Christ who died for you admit you into His garden of paradise. May Christ, the true Shepherd, embrace you as… https://t.co/Ga7tc004FC — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) October 21, 2019



ODM’s former photographer Ann Kamoni was reported to have died on Sunday, October 20 at Coptic Hospital. Photo: Twitter.

Former ODM Deputy Director of Communications, Seth Odongo eulogised the photographer as a diligent worker.

Days before she died, the photojournalist had requested for blood donors while at the same hospital.

He mentioned that trusted sourced claimed Kamoni had left behind a son.

Ms Kamoni had worked in various media houses including Nation Media Group (NMG) and Standard Media Group.