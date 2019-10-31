ODM in mourning, legislature dies in a Kisumu hospital

A vocal Homa Cay County MCA died on Thursday, October 31, of kidney failure at a Kisumu hospital.

Nominated MCA Esther Dwallo lost her life while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

Confirming the news, ODM director of communications, Philip Etale stated that the legislator had been battling diabetes for a while.

“Plans by the party will be made known as the funeral arrangements progress,” Etale told Kenyans.co.ke.

Various leaders took to social media to eulogise with Homa Bay County Woman Rep Gladys Wanga terming her demise as a great loss.

“Waking up to the sad news of the loss of my friend and mentor Hon Esther Rose Dwallo. Mama Esther (Nyamawego) has held my hand since I joined Homa Bay politics in 2012.

“She has walked this journey with me, though the ups and downs. Her sense of humour was unmatched. What a loss to women’s leadership,” Wanga stated.

Dwallo was serving as a nominated MCA in the Homa Bay county assembly for a second term.