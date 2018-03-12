ODM Should Ditch NASA And Be The Official Opposition- Duale

Majority leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale has offered ODM unsolicited advice claiming the party should be named the official opposition Party and Jubilee the ruling party.

Duale noted that having known the party and its leadership since its formation, ODM he quips has resilient leaders who can keep the government in check.

The vocal Jubilee legislator observed that the opposition and the government might have divergent views and opinions but must be unite in service to the people and the Country.

His statement came as some quarters argued that Kenya no longer had opposition after opposition leader Raila Odinga made a pact with Government leader Uhuru Kenyatta