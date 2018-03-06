ODM Demands Uhuru to Take Personal Responsibility Over Missing Billions

Ever since Jubilee fraudulently forced themselves upon the people of Kenya, cases of corruption have been on the rise.
From the lost Eurobond 1 money, Ministry of Health scam, NYS theft, name them, like termites’ jubilee is eating away our future.
This morning, we woke up to shocking revelations by the Auditor General Mr. Edward Ouko on Ksh.40.2B unaccounted for in the Financial Year 2015/2016.
The Interior Ministry for instance cannot account for close to Ksh. 8 billion spent on dubious deals since 2013. The Presidency, is blowing billions of shillings, without regard to the millions of Kenyans facing starvation, in so called “secret expenditures”.
It is obvious that this is euphemism for corruption, making a mockery of Uhuru’s recent talk of “zero tolerance” on this vice. Indeed the fish rots from the head.
As the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) we demand that the dictatorship comes out clear on these so called secret expenditures by statehouse and that Uhuru take personal responsibility for this obvious looting happening under his nose.
Edwin Sifuna (Mr) Secretary General (ODM)
Comments
Anonymous says
Sasa mnataka nifanyeje jameni?
Anonymous says
Nyenyenyenyenye! With that name of the auditor, you cannot lack errors
GMW says
Kenyans we suffer if that report is true
Walubengo, Harare says
Then we see some sounding more catholic than the Pope on the wrongs at the underfunded KNH while the relathieves keep the money.
Anonymous says
WHY IS KENYA forced TO USE BILLIONS AND BILLIONS IN KENYAN RESOURCES, INCLUDING LOST OF THE LIVES OF YOUNG KENYAN MEN FIGHTING AL SHABAB IN SOMALIA INSTEAD OF TALKING PEACE AND RECONCILIATION??
FOR HOW LONG WILL THIS WAR BE WAGED AT TAXPAYERS EXPENSE??? IT LOOKS LIKE LOOTING AND FIGHTING TERRORISM GO HAND IN HAND! SOME PEOPLE ARE GETTING VERY WEALTHY ON THIS PROJECT WHILE YOUNG KENYANS ARE BEING BSACRIFICED!!!!
Anonymous says
Anonymous 12.21pm up there, you are genetically stupid! So you benefit from the money stolen?
Anonymous says
A bunch of thieves are left to run the country. Where is the outrage? In other countries, everybody would be on the street demonstrating against this kind of brazen looting spree going on in the country daily. We need somebody who can overhaul the whole system and also built big jails and lock them up for a very long time, that by the time they are released they are ready to meet their maker.
My friend from Burkina Faso watched in amazement how docile Kenyans are. If the checks and balances in the system can not work, can’t the public yanked them out! They are the same Lord who own 80% of everything in Kenya by looting the country, the others are rendered their slaves; Calling them slum dwellers ! We need Jerry Rawlings in our midst. The country can not survive this way for long. Now we can understand why they wanted to push Auditor General, Edward Ouko out. They wanted to replace him with a meek person who can join them in a looting spree. May be Jubilee will use their numerical strength to wage a war against him once more. They don’t understand why he is not joining the party of Nyama( Choma or Boiro) ! When the masses want to demonstrate, they unleash fellow poor citizen soldiers who act like robots to go kill a few to shut them up, then the party revert back to normal ! I don’t know whether to call this sad or shameful. Kenyans need to wake up, these looters are mortgaging the future of your children and grand children, commuting them to lives of poverty while their children will be shouting orders from the roof top. Every big project done in the country, the elites have to scheme how to siphon money from the public. Imagine how many hospitals and schools would be built with these money? I mean real schools, not the mud one in Tharaka Nthi, Meru. I don’t even hear upright legislators from Jubilee protesting, “not in our name”! They are complacent because it is their turn eating. Let the party continue.