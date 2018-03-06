ODM Demands Uhuru to Take Personal Responsibility Over Missing Billions

Ever since Jubilee fraudulently forced themselves upon the people of Kenya, cases of corruption have been on the rise.

From the lost Eurobond 1 money, Ministry of Health scam, NYS theft, name them, like termites’ jubilee is eating away our future.

This morning, we woke up to shocking revelations by the Auditor General Mr. Edward Ouko on Ksh.40.2B unaccounted for in the Financial Year 2015/2016.

The Interior Ministry for instance cannot account for close to Ksh. 8 billion spent on dubious deals since 2013. The Presidency, is blowing billions of shillings, without regard to the millions of Kenyans facing starvation, in so called “secret expenditures”.

It is obvious that this is euphemism for corruption, making a mockery of Uhuru’s recent talk of “zero tolerance” on this vice. Indeed the fish rots from the head.

As the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) we demand that the dictatorship comes out clear on these so called secret expenditures by statehouse and that Uhuru take personal responsibility for this obvious looting happening under his nose.

Edwin Sifuna (Mr) Secretary General (ODM)