ODM declares support for Machakos Wiper candidate Hon. Agnes Kavindu

PRESS RELEASE

ODM OFFICIAL POSITION ON THE MACHAKKOS SENATORIAL BY-ELECTION

The ODM Party has over the years enjoyed a cordial working relationship with the Wiper Party of Kenya. The two parties have been partners and shared many ideologies. In the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the ODM party and Wiper Party share the common position of a better Kenya, a United Kenya and a Prosperous Kenya. We were in CORD together and later on in NASA.

As a party, we did not front a candidate for the seat which fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka late last year. And therefore, in the spirit of NASA and BBI, the ODM party has resolved to rally its support behind the Wiper Party Candidate, Ms. Agnes Kavindu to become the next Senator of Machakos County.

Ms. Kavindu played a major role in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) both as a member of the initial BBI Task Force and later served in the same capacity in the BBI Task Force that gave birth to the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill that is now before the 47 County Assemblies for determination.

Ends…

Philip Etale

Director of Communications.

29th January 2021