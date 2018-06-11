ODM Cracks Whip on Members who Sympathize with the Corrupt

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has vowed to crack the whip on members sympathizing with senior government officials under investigations over corruption.

Party chairman ODM chairman and National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi, said the party supports the ongoing war against corruption adding that “any member from the opposition who is going to ‘ethnicise’ or ‘tribalise’ the war against corruption will be removed from parliamentary committees.”

Mr Mbadi said the opposition will not tolerate any of its member supporting those implicated in graft scandals.

The ODM leader said the opposition has in the last five years been calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to use state agencies to fight corruption, but he seemed reluctant.

“Now that he is using them [state agencies] to fight the vice, we should all support him because we would be naive to begin fighting him,” said Mr Mbadi.

Mr Mbadi said politicians who claim the ongoing war on graft is a witch-hunt should give evidence of their claims.

“Some few individuals in the country cannot enrich themselves at the expense of wananchi and then say the war against corruption is witch-hunt,” he said.