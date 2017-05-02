ODM Chairman Hon Mbandi SCREWED BIG TIME As Nomination Certificate is NULLIFIED and AWARDED to Caroli Omondi

ODM National Chairman John Mbadi suffered a major blow after his victory for the Suba ODM nominations was nullified. An ODM appeals tribunal of Willis Otieno, Mohamed Hajir, Florence Omose, George Mutahama and Charles Bosire overturned Mbadi’s victory while faulting the ODM chairman for snubbing summons to appear before them during the hearings held at Mash park hotel, Nairobi.

The tribunal has now written to the National Elections Board (NEB) with two recommendations of either ordering a repeat exercise or hand the nomination certificate to Mbadi’s rival Caroli Omondi.

The court agreed with Caroli’s assertions that some polling centres recorded between 100 to 167 percent turnout on the number of registered voters. The centres include God Oloo, Mikuyu, Miriya, Koga, Nyakiya, Oma and Kiembe. They also found that in the stations, Mbadi votes were more than the number of registered voters. In the past three days, there have been major demonstrations in Suba district headquarters in Magunga and Sindo town by Caroli’s supporters who want their man handed in the victory certificate.

Caroli who is the immediate former Chief of Staff in the defunct office of Prime Minister, is understood to have vowed not to participate in the repeat polls and instead wants the nomination certificate.