Odibets Launches New Live Stream and Analysis Feature

The return of sporting activities around has been a reprieve for not only football fans all over the world but for punters who were left desolate after several months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a section of football fanatics still misses going out to various entertainment joints to hang out with friends as they watch football matches which is still not possible due to Government restriction of closing bars and the 9 PM – 4 AM curfew.

To all the sports lovers that have been affected, worry not as one of the leading betting firms in the country Odibets has launched a live stream and analysis feature on its betting website.

The feature is set to offer sports fanatics information and an in-depth analysis of games that are available on the Odibets platform. This will not only help better live betting on sports, but generally enhance the users betting experience.

“We are happy to launch this new amazing feature that will help sports lovers enjoy the several games that are being played in the various leagues at the comfort of their homes,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi during the launch.

“Kenyans love sports and this is the main reason why we decided to launch the live stream and analysis feature, so no going out to watch matches during curfew hours,” Mr. Sayi told journalists.

Early this year, Odibets was one of the first betting firms in the country to venture into virtual betting which was the talk of the town among punters. Virtual online betting is availed by some bookies, in Kenya and the world, where customers can place bets on computer-generated games that function like real matches with actual teams and players.