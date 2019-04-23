Ochieng, Mawathe take oath after winning by-elections in Ugenya, Embakasi South respectively

Newly-elected Ugenya Member of Parliament David Ochieng and his Embakasi South counterpart Julius Mawathe were on Tuesday sworn in days after winning the by-elections.

The swearing in of the duo was overseen by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Mr. Ochieng, who vied for the Ugenya seat under the little-known Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party, defeated his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) counterpart Christopher Karan with over 7,000 votes in the April 5 election.

The legislator formed the MDG party in 2017 after a fall out with ODM party’s top leadership.

Mr. Mawathe, flying a Wiper Party ticket, was declared winner in the Embakasi South by-election, beating out ODM’s Irshad Sumra who conceded defeat even before half of the votes cast had been tallied.

Political pundits termed Mr. Mawathe and Mr. Ochieng’s victories a blow to the ODM party and the stronghold of Raila Odinga in the Nyanza region.