”You All Must Obey Court Orders Otherwise There Are Consequences”- CJ Maraga Warns Uhuru Regime

We all must obey court orders, nobody is above the law- chief justice David Maraga has warned.

Maraga warning comes after repeated failures by security chiefs to obey court orders, in a statement issued on Wednesday, Justice Maraga condemned the blatant disregard of court orders by Government officers in the past few days which he termed as a worrying trend in the administration of justice.



He said disobeying a court order was not only a violation of the Constitution but also a dereliction of public duty. “Compliance of court orders is not an option by an individual or institution. Neither is it a favour to be doled out to the Judiciary. Rather, it is a crucial matter of constitutional and civil obligation. If any party is aggrieved by a court order, there are legal mechanisms to have it reviewed, varied or set aside or even appealing against it,” read part of the statement.

The Chief Justice maintained that all state officers take oath of office to protect and uphold the constitution and therefore are obliged to comply with court orders.

“I wish to reiterate that every Government Officer, Government institution or private citizen is obliged to comply with court orders. Failure to do so there are consequences,” he added.

Maraga said judges and magistrates will invoke legal avenues to enforce the court orders.