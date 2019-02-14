Obey court orders and pay striking nurses, Miguna tells Uhuru

Exiled lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna has told off President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop pretending on obeying court orders and pay the striking nurses.

The NRM general who is in Canada, could not stomach the statement of the president that nurses to go back to work or else they lose their jobs.

“As the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, I have instructed National Police Service to take stern action on picketers who may intimidate public servants who intend to go to work,” he warned. PresidentKenyatta added that the county government and Health Ministry to dismiss any nurse who fails to report to work.

The tyrant @UKenyatta has disobeyed 15 court orders and Justice Mwita's seminal judgement of Dec. 14, 2018, which indicted him and 6 of his thugs @FredMatiangi, @JBoinnet, @GKihalangwa, Kinoti and Kihara for abuse of power and constitutional violations. https://t.co/cJqGgfJsae https://t.co/bDvmU9wNwf — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 13, 2019



According to the president, the respective county governments will be at liberty to take action as they deem appropriate.

Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary-General Seth Panyako asked the nurses to stay put and not resume work.

“The strike is a right and properly in place, we shall give them directions,” said Seth Panyako.

The nurses’ strike saw 11 counties being affected, though some have since already heeded to the demands by the health workers.