Drama as Obama’s Brother, Malik Obama’s Wife Denied Entry to Kogelo Function

The wife to Barack Obama’s half brother Malik was denied acesss to Mama Sarah Obama’s home as he visited on on Monday morning.

Security agents manning the gate refused to let Sheila Anyango entry in because she reportedly did not have an access pass.

She was heard grumbling while walking away from the gate.

Security around the home was tight, with uniformed and plainclothes secret service agents and Kenyan police patrolling.

There was more drama at Sauti Kuu Foundation, which the former US President is set to launch, as Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga refused to undergo security checks

The Governor told members of a security company contracted that he could not be subjected to screening.

His Kisumu counterpart Anyang Nyong’o, however, went through the routine check without a fuss.

Courtesy, STAR