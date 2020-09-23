Governor Obado exposes dirty plot by ODM to impeach him even as MCAs backed off

Embattled Migori County governor Okoth Obado has exposed more dirty intrigues the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is using in his impeachment plot.

Obado who spoke to a local daily on Tuesday September 22, 2020 revealed a new scheme that has now been employed by the Raila Odinga-led range party.

According to Obado, there are plans to use the police and investigative agencies to threaten ward representatives and county officials opposed to ODM’s plans to kick him out over graft and murder cases that the County chief is facing.

He went ahead to reveal details of a meeting that was held over the weekend in Kisii town where Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko allegedly met MCAs to give them an ultimatum to either support the ouster or be ready to face the consequences.

Obado claimed that during the Kisii meeting chaired by Ayacko, a 10-point impeachment motion was drafted with the help of a former magistrate.

He further claimed his rivals plan to use the police to cause chaos in the Assembly so that they can interfere with voting in the event the motion is finally tabled. The impeachment, sanctioned by ODM days after he was charged with graft has stalled for two weeks, amid tension and anxiety in Migori.

However, Ayacko who unsuccessfully ran against Obado in 2017 dismissed Obado’s claims.

Ayacko said the governor should instead carry his own cross. He also said he was not aware of any such plan, and termed the claims idle curiosity.