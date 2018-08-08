Obado Bites Dust as Raila Odinga Gets Other Contestants to Support Ayacko’s Senatorial Bid

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has moved swiftly to quell an imminent fall out in Migori county pitting the party top hierarchy against local politicians.

This came after the Opposition party handpicked former Rongo MP Ochilo Ayacko to fly the Orange party flag in the senatorial by-election slated for October 8.

Raila invited aspirants ho public their declaration to support the ODM candidate.

The seat which fell vacant following ex-Senator Ben Oluoch’s death attracted at least eight candidates.

During the meeting, Raila reiterated the need for extensive consultations among party members with a view to strengthening the support base for the chosen candidate.

“As a party, we have had extensive consultations with all the members and they have agreed to support the party candidate, Ochilo Ayacko. The formal presentation is going to take place tomorrow in Migori County, after which the campaigns will start,” he said.

The Party released the following statement.

“ODM Leader Mr Raila Odinga says the party is not intending to take any disciplinary action against the Governor of Migori Mr Okoth Obado for his opposition to the party’s candidate for the vacant senatorial seat Dr. Ochillo Ayacko.

Addressing the media at Orange House today shortly after chairing a meeting of aspirants who vied for the party ticket in the just concluded nomination in which the party settled on Dr. Ayacko, Mr Odinga said the party believes in democracy and that it will not be instituting disciplinary action against the Governor who is an ODM Life Member.