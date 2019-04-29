NYS Trainees kill two men in Homa Bay over Phone

34-year-old Hesbon Nyamwea and Geoffrey Onjoki were reportedly killed on Sunday by NYS trainees inside the Lambwe NYS Camp in Suba South, Homa Bay County, where they had been frog-matched to answer questions regarding the missing phone.

Mr. Nyamwea and the said senior NYS officer were reportedly taking alcohol at a local bar on Saturday night when the phone was stolen.

The trainees then raided the houses of the two casual labourers and beat them to death using crude weapons after they reportedly failed to recover the phone from them.

Security officials led County Commissioner Irungu Macharia and County Police Commander Esther Seroney on Monday visited the camp to probe the incident.