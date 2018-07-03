Kenya Today

NYS Gets a new Director Days after Ndubai Attempted to Flee

Machakos County Commissioner Matilda Sakwa has been appointed the new National Youth Service (NYS) Director General.

She replaces Richard Ndubai who stepped aside along with Youth Affairs Permanent Secretary Lillian Omollo to pave way for investigations into the Sh9 billion scandal at the service.

Mr Ndubai is among 47 suspects facing charges of looting millions at the NYS.

