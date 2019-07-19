NYS boss hospitalized, suspected food poisoning!

National Youth Service Director General, Matilda Sakwa, was on Tuesday, rushed to hospital after consuming a cup of tea.

It was reported that though it wasn’t immediately known whether the contents of the tea caused her illness, those close to Sakwa suspected that it might have been an attempt to poison her.

“On Thursday, Sakwa confirmed to the press that she was rushed to hospital after drinking tea but did not disclose the diagnosis,” the newspaper wrote.

By the time of publishing the story, the no-nonsense govt official was already out the hospital.

Sakwa is a tough-minded reformer who was appointed to rebuild confidence in NYS, which was tainted by mega corruption scandals.

“I know corruption fights back and it takes time to clean the image of NYS, and therefore you always get naysayers who do not mean well for the institution,” she told reporters a day after hospitalisation.

“Since I came to NYS, we looked at the operation of the National Youth Service in terms of allocation of money,” she added.

Before taking the reins at NYS, Sakwa served as the Machakos County Commissioner.

“I believe it is a tough assignment but I am equal to the task. I will go and study the systems put in place and see whether the structures work,” she told journalists in Machakos, on her appointment in 2018.

Sakwa disclosed that her friends feared for her when they learnt about the appointment but added that she was not afraid of taking up the challenge.

“It is a tough job and judging from past history, people go there to loot, but I do not have that appetite,” declared the seasoned administrator, who has served as a District Commissioner in Kangundo and Nairobi North, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet and as County Commissioner in Machakos