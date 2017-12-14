Did The Curse Of Abusing Raila Catch Up With Nyeri MCA?, Collapsed And Died At Jamuhuri Day Event

Rumours doing rounds in Nyeri after the sudden death of Ruguru MCA is that he may have died after insulting and mocking for PM Raila, the curse of abusing the people’s president may have caught up with him, he us alleged to have led a bunch Jubilee extrimists to bury a live dog (Raila) mocking death.

The MCA Hon Peter Weru collapsed and died while delivering a speech during Tuesday’s Jamhuri Day celebrations.

He died at Outspan Hospital after he suffered a heart attack.

Another MCA went into shock after learning of Mr Weru’s death. Mr Watson Mburungo was admitted at the same hospital where his colleague died.

“The Karatina MCA is in stable condition but details of his medical condition are confidential,” said County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia. “He will be out of hospital today.”

Mr Weru was addressing ward residents at Nduduini Primary School, Mathira Constituency, when he became dizzy. He leaned on one of the posts supporting a tent near the podium but became weak and took his seat.

“Those sitting next to him loosened his tie and helped him to remove his coat,” said Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, the late Governor Gachagua’s brother, who was at the ceremony. “We thought he would be fine but he began sweating.

He was taken to Jamii Hospital in Karatina.

According Mr Kaguchia, doctors at the hospital tried to stabilise him but his condition worsened.

Mr Kaguchia said he was transferred to Outspan Hospital in Nyeri town, which offers ICU services.

Doctors at Outspan said efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

“He went into cardiac arrest when he was at Jamii Hospital and we also received him in a very critical condition,” said Dr Jeff Muigai, the medical officer in charge at Outspan