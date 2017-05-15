SHOCKING: Nyeri man SLASHES and INJURES Wife in a row over Unga Price

A 24 year-old man in Nyeri slashed and injured his wife and two year-old son in row over the high price of maize flour.

The Sunday incident occurred at around 5am in Ruring’u, Nyeri.

The man is said to have attacked his wife, Mercy Njeri, accusing her of spending too much money on unga.

The price of maize flour have recently rocked to the highest levels ever witnessed in the country.

The woman and the son are admitted at Consolata Mathari Hospital.

The man has surrendered himself at Nyeri Central Police Station.

Central Regional police boss Larry Kieng has confirmed the incident.

